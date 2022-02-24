 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Germany says Russia will lose energy customers over Ukraine

  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s vice chancellor said Thursday that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is “completely illogical” and will backfire, causing western nations to stop buying Russian coal, oil and gas — an important source of income for the resource-rich country.

Robert Habeck, a powerful figure in the new German government whose portfolio includes economy and climate, said the crisis will strengthen the case for customers of Russian fossil fuels to pursue energy independence by boosting renewable sources.

“From a rational point of view, this is completely illogical,” he told The Associated Press in an interview hours after Russia unleashed its military might against its smaller neighbor.

“The complete West will turn away from Russia,” he said. “We will diversify our energy system. We will not buy Russian coal and gas in such an amount in the future.”

Germany currently gets about half of its natural gas and coal from Russia, and a third of its oil.

People are also reading…

Allies such as the United States have long warned that the heavy reliance of Europe's biggest economy on Russia energy imports is a strategic risk given the growing friction with Moscow. Until recently, German officials insisted that Russia had proved itself to be a reliable supplier and even backed the construction of a new natural gas pipeline through the Baltic Sea, despite protests from the U.S. and other allies.

Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project Tuesday as tensions with Russia over Ukraine escalated — a move that was applauded in Washington and Kyiv.

Habeck said measures to shore up gas reserves in recent months, along with a fortunate abundance of wind power following a blustery February, had helped prevent a shortage for consumers as energy prices shot up and Russia held back additional supplies.

“We see a direct effect: the more renewable energy is in the market, the less natural gas we use,” he said.

“I definitely think that the current situation will help the transition into renewable energy in Germany and Europe," he told The AP at his office in Berlin. “People see that it is not only a climate-related issue, but a safety or security-related issue right now.”

But Habeck acknowledged that, on the diplomatic front, Germany's efforts to avert a conflict by refusing to supply Ukraine with weapons had failed and tough new sanctions on Russia might only work in the medium term.

Habeck said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin personally should also face sanctions for his actions on Ukraine, and expressed doubt whether further talks with Putin would be helpful.

“I think we have to talk with Russia, and Russia is more than Putin,” he said. “I hope that some people will speak for the other Russia, and they have a voice that can be heard and they will not be suppressed.”

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

A week of legal setbacks for Trump in Washington, New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced one legal setback after another this week as a judge ruled he must sit for a deposition in New York to answer questions about his business practices, his accounting firm declared his financial statements unreliable, another judge rejected his efforts to dismiss conspiracy lawsuits and the National Archives confirmed that he took classified information to Florida as he left White House.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics.

US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

US says Russia closer to invading Ukraine, agrees to meeting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia on Sunday rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine's northern border, a move that U.S. leaders said put Russia another step closer to what they said was the planned invasion of Ukraine. Residents of Ukraine's capital filled a gold-domed cathedral to pray for peace.

EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are digging deeper into the role that fake slates of electors played in Donald Trump's desperate effort to cling to power after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Watch Now: Related Video

Radar arrays and vehicles seen burning after Russia attacks Ukraine military site

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News