Germany welcomes US sanctions U-turn on Russia gas pipeline
Germany welcomes US sanctions U-turn on Russia gas pipeline

Germany welcomes US sanctions U-turn on Russia gas pipeline

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021, file photo, tugboats get into position on the Russian pipe-laying vessel "Fortuna" in the port of Wismar, Germany. The special vessel is being used for construction work on the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. Pressure is growing on President Joe Biden to take action to prevent the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Europe that many fear will give the Kremlin significant leverage over U.S. partners and allies.

 Jens Buettner

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister on Wednesday welcomed the Biden administration’s decision to waive sanctions against entities and individuals involved in a controversial Russian pipeline, describing the move as “constructive.”

The United States has long opposed the project, which brings natural gas from Russia to Germany. They have argued that it threatens European energy security and hurts allies such as Poland and Ukraine because it bypasses their territory.

American news site Axios reported Tuesday that the U.S. State Department’s latest regular report to Congress will list sanctions for several Russian ships but not the company running the project, Nord Stream 2 AG, or its chief executive.

“We perceive this to be a constructive step,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Berlin.

Maas said Germany would discuss with Washington what further steps are necessary to ensure that the waiver remains in place when the next report is due in three months.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

