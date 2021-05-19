Germany welcomes US sanctions waivers on Russia gas pipeline

Nord Stream 2 is owned by Russian state company Gazprom, with investment from several European companies. Domestic critics in Germany have argued the pipeline should be abandoned because of Russia's treatment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Maas said Germany would discuss with U.S. officials what further steps are necessary to ensure that the waiver remains in place when the next report is due in three months.

“We understand the decision that was made in Washington to be one that takes into consideration the really extraordinarily good relations that have been established with the Biden administration,” he said. “And we naturally also understand it to indicate that Germany (is seen as) an important partner for the United States on which one counts in the future.”

