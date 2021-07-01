Gianforte declares drought emergency in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte declared a statewide drought emergency Thursday as more than 92% of Montana faces abnormally dry conditions

“Every region of the state faces severe to extreme drought conditions, and the situation is getting worse. These alarming drought conditions are devastating our ag producers, challenging our tourism industry, and could bring a severe wildfire season,” Gianforte said in a statement.

The declaration directs the state departments of agriculture, livestock, natural resources and conservation to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to secure federal funding to address the fallout from the drought.

The order also suspends some regulations for motor vehicles providing drought-related support.

A report released by the state Wednesday predicts drought conditions will worsen in the next two months.

Drought metrics are significantly worse than they were the same time last year, when just under half of the state confronted similar dryness.

Nearly 20% of the state is in extreme drought, up from 14% a week ago, according to figures released Thursday.