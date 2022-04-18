 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Global finance meeting focuses on war-driven food insecurity

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Global finance leaders are putting the growing crisis over food insecurity and skyrocketing food prices at center stage as members of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meet in Washington and grapple with the brutal effects of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was convening a Tuesday morning meeting with leaders from the IMF, World Bank, Group of Seven and Group of 20 global organizations to “call on international financial institutions to accelerate and deepen their response” to countries affected by food issues exacerbated by Russia's aggression, the Treasury Department said.

Russia and Ukraine produce 14% of the world's wheat supply, according to the United Nations, and the loss of commodities due to the war has resulted in soaring food prices and uncertainty about the future of food security globally, especially in impoverished countries.

The U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization Food Price Index has made its biggest jump since its inception in 1990, reflecting an all-time high in the cost of vegetable oils, cereals and meat, according to the organization.

People are also reading…

A late March report from the organization stated that the global number of undernourished people could increase by 8 million to 13 million people into 2023, “with the most pronounced increases taking place in Asia-Pacific, followed by sub-Saharan Africa, and the Near East and North Africa. If the war lasts, impacts will go well beyond 2022/23."

Anna Nagurney, a crisis management specialist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said Tuesday's meeting of global leaders was significant and “speaks to the growing fear and the increasing understanding that the world may be on the verge of a hunger catastrophe.”

Nagurney predicted that countries that have not yet provided clear support for Ukraine — such as China and India — will come to realize that the food insecurity from a prolonged war in Ukraine will affect their own national stability and the welfare of their citizens.

“This may help to further isolate Russia both morally and economically,” she said.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Monday that the international coalition of countries imposing sanctions on Russia and its allies takes the food security threat seriously.

“One of the things we have to do is take practical steps to demonstrate that this system is helping the people who need it the most“ he said, which includes a “focus on those countries that are struggling to pay for things like bread for their people in light of the increase in commodities prices.”

Russia is a member of the G-20, which is made up of representatives of industrial and emerging-market nations, but Treasury said that Russians would not be participating in the session on food security.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes. That's a tax rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the federal income average rate of around 14%. Those totals, released on Friday, tax day, were similar to the Bidens’ 2020 returns, when they reported earning $607,336. They reported 25.9% of their income going to federal taxes then. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2021 tax filings, which showed them earning $1,655,563 in 2021 and paying $523,371 — a federal income tax rate of 31.6%.

Russian military's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

Russian military's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank after a fire inflicted heavy damage in the latest setback for Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles. Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. U.S. and Western officials could not confirm what caused the fire. The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital is a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

An Ohio man who testified that he was “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. A federal jury on Thursday also found Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, guilty of stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Thompson, an exterminator who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first Capitol riot defendant to mount a trial defense blaming Trump and members of his inner circle for the insurrection.

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia has resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. Saturday's strikes are a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite a pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a massive civilian parade in the capital Pyongyang to celebrate a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather. State TV showed thousands marching in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family. There were no reports of Kim making a speech during Friday’s event, which also did not showcase military hardware. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade that could take place on the April 25 anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles. There’s also expectation that Pyongyang will escalate its weapons tests in the coming weeks or months while diplomacy is stalled.

Archbishop says UK's Rwanda migrants plan goes against God

Archbishop says UK's Rwanda migrants plan goes against God

The leader of the Anglican church has strongly criticized the British government’s plan to put some asylum-seekers on one-way flights to Rwanda. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says “sub-contracting out our responsibilities” to refugees cannot stand up to God’s scrutiny. In his Easter Sunday sermon, the archbishop said there are “serious ethical questions about sending asylum-seekers overseas.” Britain and Rwanda have struck an agreement that will see some people arriving in the U.K. as stowaways on trucks or in small boats sent 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to the East African country. Refugee and human rights groups say the plan is inhumane, unworkable and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

State: Residency law too late to remove Trump-backed hopeful

State: Residency law too late to remove Trump-backed hopeful

Gov. Bill Lee has allowed legislation imposing residency requirements on most U.S. House and Senate hopefuls to become law without his signature. However, the rule won’t achieve some Republican lawmakers' goal of nudging at least one GOP candidate backed by President Donald Trump off the primary ballot. The Tennessee secretary of state's office says the requirement allowed to become law Wednesday does not apply retroactively to candidates who met last week's qualification deadline. That includes Trump-endorsed Morgan Ortagus. She is among a dozen GOP candidates seeking the seat. Challenges have also been filed under state Republican Party bylaws seeking to oust Ortagus, Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee from the race over voting record requirements.  

Tennessee high court reinstates new state Senate districts

Tennessee high court reinstates new state Senate districts

The Tennessee Supreme Court on reinstated the new state Senate map drawn up by Republicans this year in redistricting. The court ruled Wednesday that a lower panel of judges didn’t properly consider how blocking the map and extending the Senate candidate filing deadline would harm elections officials and cause voter confusion. The 4-1 ruling doesn’t take a stance on the lower court’s determination that the GOP-controlled General Assembly violated the state’s constitution by improperly numbering the new districts. The Supreme Court ruled that the May 5 change presented “a significant delay on the election process in this state,” and the court reset the Senate filing deadline to April 14. The original filing deadline was April 7.  

Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

More than 900 bodies of civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces. That's according to the regional police chief, who spoke Friday. The jarring numbers emerged shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry promised to ramp up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to alleged aggression on Russian territory. That warning followed the stunning loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior U.S. official confirmed was hit by a Ukrainian missile. Amid its threats, Moscow continues preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. Fighting also continues in the pummeled southern port city of Mariupol.

Watch Now: Related Video

French presidential election: Macron and Le Pen prepare debate before runoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News