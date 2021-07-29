GOP seeks review of potentially fraudulent jobless payouts

The Democratic governor's administration laid the blame at the feet of former Republican President Donald Trump for leaving the newly designed pandemic unemployment system up to the states with ever-changing rules.

The audit findings “are the result of that burden placed on state unemployment systems across the country as they simultaneously worked to quickly get billions of dollars into the hands of an unprecedented number of claimants in the middle of a global pandemic and economic crisis,” Illinois Department of Employment Security spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco said in a written statement.

The administration did not comment on whether it supported a special audit. The Senate GOP's resolution seeking the review cannot be acted on until the Senate reconvenes — scheduled for the fall — or the bipartisan Legislative Audit Commission takes it up.

Republicans complained from the beginning that Pritzker's administration was not doing enough to help desperate families who couldn't get through on the agency's lines and that fraud was going undetected.

Many have complained the agency still is unresponsive, with local offices closed because of the virus. Through last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported that COVID-19 had led to 23,401 deaths in Illinois among 1.4 million confirmed or probable cases.