 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Kemp: Food processing plant coming to south Georgia
0 comments
AP

Gov. Kemp: Food processing plant coming to south Georgia

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Mexican firm plans to open a food processing plant in south Georgia, bringing about 74 jobs to the Valdosta area, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

A subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo will invest more than $25 million in the project, Kemp said. The facility will produce bread-based buns for customers across the southeastern United States, he said.

The company has more than 37 bakeries in nearly two-dozen countries and produces several types of hamburger, hot dog, and sandwich buns for quick-service restaurants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico wildfire, smoke prompts evacuations

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News