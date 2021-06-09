 Skip to main content
Gov. Mark Gordon allots $12M to oil, gas projects in Wyoming
AP

Gov. Mark Gordon allots $12M to oil, gas projects in Wyoming

  • Updated
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced up to $12 million of the remaining $67 million of coronavirus relief aid money will be allocated toward oil and gas projects through the Energy Rebound Program.

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will accept applications for funding from June 15 through June 25, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The Energy Rebound Program, which was launched in November, was created to boost the state's oil and gas industry as it recovers from an economic decline by using federal aid as an incentive to push efforts to create jobs and stimulate the economy in Wyoming instead of in other states.

“This is about trying to keep jobs in Wyoming,” Petroleum Association of Wyoming spokesman Ryan McConnaughey said, noting that projects will still need large investments because of a $500,000 cap on each project of the $12 million.

The program was initially allocated $15 million from the federal government, but Gordon doubled the amount — all of which was awarded, governor's office spokesman Michael Pearlman said.

The Wyoming Business Council estimated that the last round of program projects will receive more than $150 million in oil and natural gas in 2021.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.

