 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gov. Whitmer vetoes Republicans' $2.5B tax cut legislation

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday vetoed Republicans' proposal to permanently cut the state income tax, make more seniors eligible for deductions and restore a child tax credit, saying it would strip funding for basic government services.

The veto, which was expected, may prompt negotiations between GOP legislative leaders and the Democratic governor, who has called for more targeted tax breaks for retirees and lower-wage workers.

The legislation “would strip away funding from kids, police, and communities, and according to nonpartisan analysis, blow a recurring, multi-billion-dollar hole in basic government functions from public safety to potholes,” she wrote to lawmakers.

While Michigan has a $7 billion budget surplus, her administration says it is largely one-time revenue that cannot be counted on in future years.

The bill would have cut the personal income tax to 3.9% from 4.25%, lowered the age for filers to exempt up to $20,000 individually or $40,000 jointly to 62 from 67, allowed an additional exemption for retirement income not covered by the standard senior deduction and created a $500 per-child tax credit. It would have saved taxpayers $2.5 billion annually.

People are also reading…

Republicans accused Whitmer, who is up for reelection, of missing an opportunity to help residents grappling with high inflation.

“This plan would have cut taxes for every single taxpayer in the state and provided bonus help to seniors and families with children. It did everything the governor promised she would do," House Speaker Jason Wentworth said. "But at the end of the day, she just couldn’t get herself to give that money back to the taxpayers who deserve it.”

Whitmer has proposed restoring Michigan’s earned income tax credit to 20% of the federal credit, up from 6%, and gradually repealing a 2011 change that reduced an exemption for retirement income for people born after 1945.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with small vigils taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”

Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO

Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO

BEIRUT (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia’s presence in the Middle East and Africa -- an expansion that military and civilian leaders view as another, if less immediate, threat to security in the West.

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger, frustration at his military’s failures and a willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, in the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials.

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video stop as he employs the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

Watch Now: Related Video

US father desperate to get son home from Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News