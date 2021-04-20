Governor drops bison plan, says he's protecting ranchers

Under the framework of the Bullock administration's plan, Chamois said her group had been working on a proposal to return bison to the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge in central Montana. Another proposal would have returned the animals to areas outside the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northwest Montana, she said.

The plan adopted under Bullock had been in the works for almost a decade. The agreement that killed it blocks wildlife officials from adopting any similar bison restoration plan for the next 10 years, according to an unsigned version of the document provided by United Property Owners of Montana, the plaintiff in the case.

It also calls for the state to pay the group $5,000 to offset its attorney fees.

Gianforte’s office did not release the settlement as part of the announcement and did not immediately respond to a request for the document from The Associated Press.

United Property Owners of Montana claimed in its lawsuit that state officials had not adequately examined how wild bison could impact ranchers and farmers. Bison in sufficient numbers could compete with livestock for forage on public grazing lands, and ranchers also have raised worries about them spreading animal diseases.