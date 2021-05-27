Governor opposes Fort Peck dam changes to aid imperiled fish

A final decision is expected in November, said Army Corps project manager Aaron Quinn. The agency last year delayed the process to do ground surveys on irrigation intakes that could be affected, Quinn said in a statement provided by officials.

Biologists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have broadly supported the proposal for flow tests at Fort Peck, saying in 2019 comments to the Army Corps that more naturalized flows would benefit sturgeon and other animals along the river.

Pallid sturgeon live in the Missouri and Mississippi River basins and can grow up to 6 feet (1.8 meters) long. They’ve been around for tens of millions of years, but saw dramatic population declines after Fort Peck and other dams were built along the Missouri.

They were designated as endangered by extinction in 1990. The proposal to alter Fort Peck's releases is part of a broader effort by numerous state and federal agencies to revive the species.

Gianforte said the Army Corps lacks authority to conduct the test flows from Fort Peck Dam because it has no legal right to the Missouri River's water.