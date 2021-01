Governor reboots speech on legislative agenda for New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor is rebooting her annual State of the State speech about accomplishments, economic challenges and her legislative agenda after a weeklong delay.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to deliver the speech on Tuesday remotely via Facebook amid safety precautions against the pandemic.

Ordinarily Lujan Grisham would address a joint session of the Legislature with her Cabinet and the state Supreme Court in attendance.

Lujan Grisham is calling for legislation aimed at reviving a battered state economy during aggressive restrictions on business activity and school attendance. She is also pushing for increased spending on early childhood education and authorization of sales and taxes on recreational marijuana.

On Monday she promoted a bill that would increase state health care subsidies for families and individuals of moderate incomes earning too much to qualify for Medicaid.

Highlighting fiscal challenges, the Legislature's budget and accountability office said Monday that state government income decreased by $53 million, or 8.3%, to a total of $576 million in September 2020 versus the previous September.