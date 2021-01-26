Governor seeks new state investments in relief, education

Lujan Grisham has outlined a $7.3 billion general fund spending plan for the fiscal year starting on July 1, 2021 — an increase of 3.3% that emphasizes economic relief, public education and mental health services.

New Mexico can draw on $2.5 billion in financial reserves as it seeks to sustain vital public services in the midst of severe economic distress brought on by the pandemic and companion public health orders.

The governor urged the legislature to commit half of annual infrastructure spending — about $200 million — to high-speed internet infrastructure as school districts struggle with barriers to online learning, especially in remote, rural areas.

She also called on the Legislature to improve a small business loan program to unlock $200 million in aid and to make another $200 million available in rent relief to small businesses.

About $40 million in low-interest loans were allotted to small businesses last year in response to the economic downturn.

———

PUBLIC EDUCATION

The governor used the speech to announce that “every school district in the state will be able to welcome all ages of students safely back to the classroom on Feb. 8.”