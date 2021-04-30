Governor to have Nevada COVID-19 task force step back June 1

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday the panel he appointed to oversee Nevada’s coronavirus pandemic response won’t meet regularly after June 1, the date he has set for lifting coronavirus mitigation restrictions except mask mandates.

Caleb Cage also will step down as COVID-19 response director and return to the Nevada System of Higher Education with a promotion to vice chancellor of workforce development and chief innovation officer, the governor and the university system announced.

Sisolak praised Cage for “a year of selfless public service” and called Cage’s emergency management leadership and expertise invaluable to the state.

“While the pandemic is not yet over, our state response efforts will naturally transition as the situation evolves and we focus on mass vaccination of Nevadans,” the governor said.

Cage has served in various state administrative capacities for 20 years and was an associate vice chancellor at the university system when Sisolak tapped him in March 2020 to head the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force. He's a United States Military Academy graduate who served five years in the U.S. Army in Germany and Iraq.