Governor to kick off 2022 legislative session with speech

Oklahoma Legislature

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference on May 17, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Stitt will help kick off the 2022 legislative session with his annual State of the State speech on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Improving Oklahoma's health care, education, infrastructure and business climate are expected to be priorities outlined by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday, when he delivers his fourth State of the State address.

The first-term Republican, who faces re-election this year, will present his executive budget proposal and deliver his annual speech to help kick of the 2022 legislative session. The Legislature will convene at noon, and Stitt is expected to begin his speech about 12:45 p.m.

Stitt has said his budget will emphasize health care, education, infrastructure and finding ways to attract more businesses to the Sooner State.

Although the Legislature is expected to have a record-high $10.3 billion to appropriate for next year's budget, about $2 billion more than they spent on the current year's budget, Stitt and legislative leaders have both said they expect spending to remain relatively flat.

Both Stitt and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson have said they want to keep at least $2 billion in reserves to better position the state in case of a future economic downturn.

Among the education policy changes Republicans are expected to pursue this year is one that would allow parents to use state tax dollars for a child's education to follow them to another school, even a private school. Stitt's Secretary of Education Ryan Walters has also embraced a similar proposal. The plan is likely to face extreme opposition from groups representing public educators.

Another contentious issue that's likely to come up early in the session is COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Several Republicans have suggested a prohibition on requirements to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the disease, even for private employers, something that groups representing Oklahoma companies and businesses, including The State Chamber, has opposed.

“Obviously that’s a hot topic that many members are interested in, so I anticipate that coming up throughout the session," said Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “It’s a difficult issue for people, but I think all of us have a desire to protect individual liberty and the ability of businesses to operate freely in Oklahoma, and we’ll strike a balance."

Another contentious issue likely to spur divisions among Republicans is further loosening the state's gun laws. The Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, a grassroots group that has grown politically powerful over the last several years, has successfully pushed to remove many restrictions on where firearms can be carried and on the use of deadly force.

A coalition that includes The State Chamber, an association of the state's business and industry, along with chambers of commerce for Oklahoma City and Tulsa have said that allowing private businesses to ban firearms and keeping in place a ban on firearms on college campuses will be legislative priorities for them this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

