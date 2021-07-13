Governor's power-plant carbon-pricing plan nears finish line

Imposing a price on carbon emissions is projected to reduce air pollution, improve health, boost the economy and jobs, and raise tens of millions of dollars annually for energy programs, Wolf administration officials said.

Electric bills would rise in the short-term, but by 2030 would be lower than they are now, Wolf’s administration projects.

Pennsylvania would be, by far, the biggest emissions state in the consortium of northeastern and mid-Atlantic states.

Under the cap-and-trade program, Pennsylvania's dozens of power plants fueled by coal, oil and natural gas could be forced to buy hundreds of millions of dollars in credits annually — one for each ton of carbon dioxide emitted — that the state could then spend.

Wolf’s administration estimated that 66 electricity-generating plants with 158 units would have to buy allowances, or generate them by completing a qualifying offset project.

It estimated that the carbon-pricing strategy would prevent the emission of 183 tons of carbon dioxide through 2030, compared to 75 million tons, or 34% of Pennsylvania's total, emitted by power plants in 2018, according to federal statistics.