Granholm sells stock in electric bus maker that Biden touted

WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has sold her ownership interest in an electric bus maker that President Joe Biden touted during a “virtual visit” last month.

A spokesman said Granholm sold her holdings in California-based Proterra this week, clearing a net gain of $1.6 million. The sale fulfills Granholm's obligations under an ethics agreement three months before an August deadline, the Energy Department said.

“Secretary Granholm has acted in full accordance with the comprehensive ethical standards set by the Biden administration and has completed her divestment well ahead of the time required by her ethics agreement,'' spokesman Kevin Liao said in an email.

Details of the sale will be released by the Office of Government Ethics, although the timing is not certain.

Republicans had criticized Granholm’s holdings in the company, noting the Biden administration's focus on electric vehicles as part of its push to address climate change. Criticism grew louder after Biden's online visit to a Proterra manufacturing facility in South Carolina to highlight U.S. electric vehicle makers.