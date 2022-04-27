Greece accuses Turkey of air patrols over inhabited islands

Ukrainian authorities say Russia has shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and is pounding away at cities across the region. The two sides are hurtling toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Russian state TV showed the flag of Moscow-based Donetsk separatists raised on what it said was Mariupol’s highest point, the city’s TV tower. It also showed what it said was the main building at the city’s besieged Azovstal steel plant in flames. Russia reported one serviceman was killed and 27 were missing after last week's fire on the warship Moskva that sank.