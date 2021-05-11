 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Groups sue over maneuver that weakened wage, sick-time laws
0 comments
AP

Groups sue over maneuver that weakened wage, sick-time laws

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans' lame-duck maneuver to weaken voter-proposed minimum wage and paid sick leave laws was unconstitutional, organizers of the ballot initiatives said in lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The complaint came more than 16 months after the state Supreme Court declined to issue a rare advisory opinion on the legality of the move, which could have prevented a lengthy court fight.

In 2018, the GOP-controlled Legislature engaged in “adopt and amend,” a controversial and unprecedented strategy. To prevent minimum wage and sick time ballot drives from going to the electorate, after which they would have been much harder to change if voters had passed them, legislators approved them so they could be made more business-friendly after the election with simple majority votes and the signature of the outgoing Republican governor, Rick Snyder.

The suit in the state Court of Claims says the state constitution forbids the Legislature from amending an initiative petition that it has enacted in the same session. The laws are “null and void," and the original bills are “in full force and effect," according to the filing.

One new law gradually increases the state’s minimum wage to $12.05 an hour by 2030, instead of to $12 by 2022, as was initially enacted. The other exempts employers with fewer than 50 employees from having to provide paid sick days, a change that is estimated to leave up to 1 million employees without the benefit — unlike what was proposed. It also limits the amount of annual mandatory leave at larger employers to 40 hours, instead of 72 hours.

Plaintiffs include Michigan One Fair Wage and Michigan Time to Care — which organized the ballot drives — other groups and two residents who say they lost out on wages, earned sick days or both.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia begins COVID vaccines for kids 12 and up

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Red meat politics: GOP turns culture war into a food fight
National Politics

Red meat politics: GOP turns culture war into a food fight

  • Updated

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Conservatives last week gobbled up a false news story claiming President Joe Biden planned to ration red meat. Colorado Rep. Rep. Lauren Boebert suggested Biden “stay out of my kitchen.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted out a headline warning Biden was getting “Up in your grill.”

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News