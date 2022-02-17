Gulf Coast latest battleground for Amtrak, train companies

The Gulf Coast has become the latest flashpoint in a clash between Amtrak — and its plans to expand passenger rail service nationwide — and freight train operators that share the rails.
A court hearing this week in Mobile, Alabama, highlights the differences between Amtrak and the freight operators, Al.com reported.
The two-day public hearing explored the possibility of restarting a state-supported passenger rail route between Mobile and New Orleans. The train would make four stops in coastal Mississippi.
Freight operators CSX and Norfolk Southern, along with the Alabama State Port Authority, oppose the plans.
