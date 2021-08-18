Hard Rock taking over casino from troubled Indiana company

Ratcliff has denied wrongdoing and hasn’t been charged by federal authorities in the campaign financing case. Keeler is awaiting trial on the charges.

The Spectacle investigation has also snarled plans for Terre Haute to become the state’s first new community to get a casino since 2008. State officials forced Spectacle last year to give up ownership of that project to Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson.

Gibson had an agreement with Hard Rock for it to operate the planned $125 million casino there, but the state commission voted in June against renewing the casino license for Gibson’s company because it hadn’t hired an executive team or secured full financing after more than a year.

The state commission has set a Sept. 22 deadline for interested companies to submit proposals for the Terre Haute casino license.

Lucas said Hard Rock remained interested in that project but wouldn’t say whether the company would pursue the license.

“We have agreement in Terre Haute, so we’re certainly willing to honor that if it comes to that,” Lucas said. “We’re definitely interested in Terre Haute.”

