Hawaii bill would block pandemic business property evictions

Melissa Bow, president of the Kaimuki Business and Professional Association, said risk being shouldered by tenants is not fair or “morally right.”

“It is reasonable to create emergency laws to protect against the mass default and subsequent lawsuits and indelible stain of bankruptcies of small businesses and non-profits failing during this situation of Covid-19,” Bow wrote in testimony supporting the bill.

The measure is opposed by landlords who have said shifting the financial burden to them is not the correct response. Landlords and property owners said the bill would limit their ability to negotiate with businesses leasing from them.

Mark Hagadone, who leases commercial space in Honolulu, said cutting off rental income would hurt lessors who must pay mortgages, property managers, building maintenance fees and property taxes.

“There’s no one deep pocket in this situation,” Hagadone told lawmakers. “We are all in this together in Hawaii.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.