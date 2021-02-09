Hawaii computer system causes unemployment payment delays

It is not clear exactly how many Hawaii residents have been affected, but the figure likely is several thousand.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated about 68,700 people in Hawaii are unemployed, giving the state an unemployment rate of 9.3%, which leads the nation.

Perreira-Eustaquio could not provide an estimate of when the department's computer upgrade will be completed, but she said the changes will not be ready at least for months.

The labor department signed a contract last week with Idaho-based Solid State Operations to modernize the system, although short-term delays are expected to persist.

The upgrade will be a substantial improvement from the current system, including a function to process appeals of department decisions, Perreira-Eustaquio said.

“We’re creating a fully functional web-based application system, with interface applications for both claimants and employers," she said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

