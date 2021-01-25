Hawaii governor asks residents to 'do more with less'

HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Monday asked residents to be ready for more tough times ahead as the state grapples with a large budget shortfall caused by a coronavirus pandemic that's pummeled the tourism industry, but said improved tax revenue forecasts mean he’s not currently seeking broad-based tax increases.

“Government will have to tighten its belt; our citizens will be asked to do more with less; and we will all need to help each other,” Ige said in his annual State of the State address.

The governor offered few specifics for how he proposed to address the budget shortfall in the upcoming fiscal terms. Instead, he said “the best answers lie in the ones that we arrive at together — not in spite of each other, but because of each other.”

Hawaii's general fund tax revenues are not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

But the state Council on Revenues earlier this month said it expects revenue to decline just 6.5% during the current fiscal year, less than the 11% drop it had projected in September. It attributed the improved outlook to the tourism industry's modest gains since the state adopted a COVID-19 testing program for travelers.