Hawaii governor may veto teacher bonuses, hotel tax overhaul

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige said Monday he may veto 28 bills passed by the Legislature this year, including measures that would award bonuses to public school teachers and overhaul the transient accommodations tax.

The governor said he planned to use his line-item veto power to strike a provision of a budget bill that would have used federal coronavirus pandemic relief money to repay debt. Ige said guidance the U.S. Treasury Department issued after lawmakers adjourned in April specified the money may not be used in this way.

Ige indicated he may also veto a measure to boost the conveyance tax on non-commercial property worth more than $4 million because Hawaii's fiscal situation has improved greatly compared to the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

For similar reasons, he said he may veto a bill that would take some money from the state's tobacco settlement fund and use it for other government expenses.

Under the Hawaii constitution, Ige had until Monday to inform lawmakers whether he may veto a bill. If he doesn't veto any of the bills on the announced list, he will either sign them or they will become law without his signature on July 6.