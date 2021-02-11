Hawaii governor to extend eviction moratorium by 2 months

The program is "helping to reopen hotels and helping to reopen restaurants and small businesses that depend on travelers, in particular,” Ige said.

An improved economy means previously announced 10% budget reductions across the state will fall to 2.5% for the state Department of Education, restoring $123 million to classrooms, Ige said.

But the state’s January revenues remained down 9.4% from the same time last year, meaning cuts will continue to be part of the state’s financial plan, Ige said.

“We still have a significant budget shortfall,” he said.

The state was anticipating a $1.4 billion shortfall in each of the next four years, but Ige could not immediately identify the most recent shortfall estimates. The island economy will not fully recover until at least 2024, he said.

