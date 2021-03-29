Hawaii labor union files grievance over rail project layoffs

Kahikina was certain that the layoffs were needed, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said.

“In my discussions with Lori Kahikina who is the new CEO -- she seems adamant that the new decisions that have been made have been in the best interest in the project,” Blangiardi said. “There was a feeling from the evaluations being made that we had a lot of redundancies.”

The authority declined to provide Hawaii News Now with the number of employees and contractors that have been laid off since Kahikina took over.

The rail line is envisioned as running from Honolulu’s western suburbs to downtown and Ala Moana, the site of the city’s biggest shopping center and a bus transit hub. Supporters hope the train will prevent chronically heavy commuter traffic on the city's freeways from getting worse.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KGMB-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0