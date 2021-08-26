Hawaii leaders want official fired for COVID drug remarks

Pang is co-founder of the Pono Coalition for Informed Consent, which has shared misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine online, the Star-Advertiser reported. However, he told the newspaper he supports the state’s efforts to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

“I thought in this day and age, we look at people for what they are, not who they associate with,” Pang said.

His government job includes administering public health programs and acting as the health director's principal public health representative for the district.

The governor, in his statement, called the coalition's actions irresponsible and potentially harmful, and he urged residents to get vaccinated to protect their families and communities.

In remarks about Pang on the Senate floor, Baker mistakenly said the two drugs were not approved for human consumption.

Baker said what she should have said is that the FDA has warned that the use of the drugs to treat COVID-19 can be dangerous and even deadly.

Speaking to the Senate, Baker said she has also asked the Board of Medicine to determine whether it can revoke Pang’s medical license.

She said people “don’t need to be treated by quacks.”

