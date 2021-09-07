Hawaii panel boosts fiscal year tax revenue forecast

HONOULU (AP) — The Council on Revenues on Tuesday raised its forecast for Hawaii's general fund tax revenues, saying it now expects they will increase by 6.3% during the current fiscal year instead of 3%. The council cited predictions that visitor numbers will continue to outpace last year's levels and expectations that COVID-19 hospitalizations will fall as more people get vaccinated.

Council members said their earlier forecast for the fiscal year ending in June was overly conservative. The council made that prediction in May, before travel soared during the summer.

The council maintained its forecast of 4% growth for the next fiscal year, which ends June 2023.

Hawaii law requires the governor and lawmakers to use the council’s predictions when they draft the state’s budget.

Traveler numbers have dropped from their peak numbers above 30,000 per day during of the summer.

Carl Bonham, a council member and economics professor at the University of Hawaii, attributed some of this decline to seasonal changes and some to rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.

Even so, he said an average of 19,000 travelers flew to Hawaii each day during the first week of September.

Bonham predicted hospitalizations will drop as vaccinations rise, helping travel come back around Thanksgiving.

