Hawaii panel forecasts more tax revenue this fiscal year

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's Council on Revenues on Tuesday sharply increased its tax revenue forecast for the state to reflect rebounding spending by residents and a growing number of tourists visiting the islands more than a year after the coronavirus pandemic first hit the state.

General fund tax revenue for the fiscal year ending June 30 should rise 5% compared to the previous 12 months, up from a 2.5% decline the council estimated at its last meeting in March.

But revenue is still expected to come in below pre-pandemic levels.

Hawaii law requires lawmakers and the governor to base their budgets on the council’s predictions.

Carl Bonham, a University of Hawaii economist on the panel, said May is going to be a good month for revenue, as will June.

He pointed out general excise tax revenues were relatively strong so far this month compared to pre-pandemic May 2019 figures, even though hotel tax revenues remain much lower because fewer tourists are in the state.

“That tells you that local residents are out spending like mad,” Bonham said said during the council's regular quarterly meeting, which was streamed on Zoom.