Hawaii planning incentive program to boost vaccinations
Hawaii planning incentive program to boost vaccinations

HONOLULU (AP) — Officials in Hawaii are preparing to announce new incentives for people to get vaccinated.

“It’s going to be big and it’s going to be generous," Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green said. “Probably about a week or two from now I would expect some of these fun announcement to come.”

While details are thin, Hawaii News Now reported Monday that officials with the Hawaii Restaurant Association and the Retail Merchants of Hawaii said they were asked to find businesses willing to participate.

Green said he is also planning to try to get participation from Las Vegas, often referred to as Hawaii's ninth island, to join.

“My team is going to reach out to some hotels over in Las Vegas and see if they’d be willing to offer some nights over on the Ninth Island,” said Green.

Hawaii has administered about 1.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Green said the state hopes to get about 2 million shots in arms. “So these last 500,000 doses are going to be a little bit more difficult," he said.

“Hawaii’s business community has been a true partner throughout the pandemic,” said Department of Health spokesperson Brooks Baehr. “They are taking the lead in this effort to work with the Department of Health and provide incentives that may engage and excite people."

Several other states have already launched incentive programs.

Green said Hawaii’s incentive program is currently being vetted by attorneys.

