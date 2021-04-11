Hawaii Tourism Authority bill advances to full Senate

Hawaii Tourism Authority President John De Fries said Friday the bill attempts to fix a problem that doesn't exist.

“It felt like it was trying to fix something that was not broken, and when we commit ourselves to doing that, the prerequisite is that we have to break it,” said De Fries, who attended a joint hearing by the committees.

Hawaii state Sen. Glenn Wakai, a member of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, said the bill was necessary to rein in the agency after it paid on average $244 per Japanese tourist who visited the island as of February compared with $5.70 in 2019.

“We need to hold HTA accountable,” Wakai said. “Moving them from special funds, where they can just do whatever they want and continue to do as they please, and making them now general-funded holds them accountable to us and the taxpayers to make sure they’re spending our appropriation wisely.”

Wakai also said the agency's remaining budget can still be used to market events and continue promoting Hawaiian culture.

It is not immediately known when the Senate would vote on the bill.

