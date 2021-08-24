 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hawaii tourism industry mixed on virus message from governor
0 Comments
AP

Hawaii tourism industry mixed on virus message from governor

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii tourism industry officials are having a mixed reaction to Gov. David Ige's plea that people not travel to the islands because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The governor made the comments Monday as hospitals across the state fill up with a record number of coronavirus patients.

“It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Ige said. “We do know that it is not a good time to travel to the islands.”

Officials from the Hawaii Tourism Authority plan to discourage travel, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

“Our community, residents and the visitor industry are responsible for working together to address this crisis," said John De Fries, the organization's president and CEO. "As such, we are strongly advising visitors that now is not the right time to travel, and they should postpone their trips through the end of October."

But others in the industry are reluctant to hit the brakes after the economy rebounded with eased restrictions earlier this summer.

“I’ve got thousands of people booked to come between now and 2022," said Jack Richards, president and CEO of Pleasant Holidays, a Hawaii travel agency. “I’m certainly not going to contact them and say, ‘Don’t go.'”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newly discovered asteroid has a peculiar path around the sun

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

+11
Harris meets with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit
National Politics

Harris meets with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit

  • Updated

SINGAPORE (AP) — The White House on Monday announced a series of new agreements with Singapore aimed at combating cyberthreats, tackling climate change, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and alleviating supply chain issues. The announcements coincide with Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the region, as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to counter Chinese influence there.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News