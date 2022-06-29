Health, public safety secretaries confirmed by NC Senate

Russia appears to have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, and the U.S. and its allies are taking aim at the former Soviet Union’s second-largest export industry after energy — gold. On Tuesday, the Group of Seven nations agreed on a ban on Russian gold imports in the latest round of sanctions over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A White House official says the ban is another way to block paths between the Russian economy and the broader global financial system. The gold import ban is meant to isolate Russia economically, starve its funding arm and prevent money laundering.