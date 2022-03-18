 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holcomb to lead Indiana trade mission to Slovakia, Israel

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb and two top aides will lead a weeklong trade mission to Slovakia and Israel beginning March 27, his office announced Friday.

The planned trip to Slovakia by Holcomb, Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers comes amid the war between neighboring Ukraine and Russia. The trio will meet with nongovernment and civil society organizations to lend Indiana’s support of Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

“This visit also provides an opportunity to do what’s right and offer Hoosier support through humanitarian efforts to the Ukrainians who have found refuge in Slovakia and the greater region,” Holcomb said in a news release.

The delegation will meet with Slovak leadership in the capital of Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital, to also promote Indiana as a destination for sustainable energy and other industries, the announcement said.

Indiana exports more than $1 million worth of goods to Slovakia including chemicals, computer and electronic products, machinery, petroleum and coal products, and transportation equipment.

The Indiana National Guard also shares a more than 25-year partnership with Slovakia through joint military trainings and security cooperation.

On March 30-31, the delegation will meet with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv to discuss agriculture, pharmaceuticals, life sciences and other topics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

