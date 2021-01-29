Honolulu City Council approves housing tower in Chinatown

Project opponents consist primarily of leaders of a group of Chinese cultural organizations.

They expressed fears the 17-story tower will redirect what they characterize as harmful emissions from a neighboring mortuary’s crematorium to the headquarters of Lum Sai Ho Tong Hawaii.

The cultural society has maintained the three-story Tin Hau Temple next to the Halewaiolu site for 132 years.

“We urge the developer and the city to please address the (air quality) concerns and help Lum Sai Ho Tong to find an acceptable remedy before building begins,” Lum Sai Ho Tong Vice President Howard Lum said.

The organization supported the project when the tower’s minimum distance from the temple property line was envisioned to be 40 feet (12 meters).

The New Jersey-based Michaels Organization should be held to the distance imposed by the council in 2016 as part of a development agreement with the city, Lum said.

The development company said engineering and architectural work since then required reduction of the tower separation to 23 feet (7 meters), which is 23 feet more than city zoning rules require for the property and 73 feet (22 meters) from the temple building.

