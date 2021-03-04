 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Honolulu rail line CEO stops construction on one segment
0 comments
AP

Honolulu rail line CEO stops construction on one segment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — The head of Honolulu's planned rail line said she has ordered a halt to construction on a portion of the line because the design work for that section had not been completed.

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Interim CEO Lori Kahikina told Hawaii News Now she ordered the stop to building in the Dillingham area. Crews were still building the airport segment.

“The reason I stopped it was we actually did not have 100% design drawings complete,” she said.

Kahikina said the elevated rail track might be moved to the side of Dillingham Boulevard instead of right down the middle because of high voltage lines and other utilities that have to be moved out of the way.

But doing that could require approval from landowners like Kamehameha Schools and the University of Hawaii.

Kahikina also said the 20-mile (32-kilometer) rail line is currently $2 billion to $3 billion over budget and that consultants have been let go because she found redundancies and inefficiencies while reviewing project expenses.

“We’re paying layers upon layers of not just HART staff, but consultants and contractors, and we need to cut that waste out,” she said. “Our operating cost is about $12 million per month. We need to tighten our belts internally to cut out any waste.”

Kahikina took over as interim CEO of the project in December after bids for a public-private partnership to build the final phase of the rail project and oversee its operation came in well over the agency's expectations.

The rail transportation agency abandoned its attempt to use a public-private partnership to build that section of the rail line, and the agency's board did not renew the previous CEO's contract.

Kahikina was previously Honolulu's director of Environmental Services for eight years.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KGMB-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. fed chair optimistic about recovery

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

+12
General: Pentagon hesitated on sending Guard to Capitol riot
National Politics

General: Pentagon hesitated on sending Guard to Capitol riot

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Department leaders placed unusual restrictions on the National Guard for the day of the Capitol riot and delayed sending help for hours despite an urgent plea from police for reinforcement, according to testimony Wednesday that added to the finger-pointing about the government response.

+12
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
National Politics

Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement was on high alert Thursday around the U.S. Capitol after authorities said intelligence had uncovered a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm the iconic building again. The alert came two months after Donald Trump supporters smashed through windows and doors to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News