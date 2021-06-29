Horse owners say New Mexico regulators violated civil rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An organization that represents thousands of racehorse owners and trainers is accusing New Mexico regulators of violating their civil rights.

The New Mexico Horsemen’s Association announced Tuesday that it is suing the state Racing Commission in federal court, saying it had no other recourse because the commission barred the group and its members from contacting any commissioners or attending its regular public meetings.

The commission limited communication after the horse owners sued in December to stop the panel from using purse money to cover operating costs at the state’s five privately owned racetracks.

The commission also voted this year to prohibit group members from contributing 1% of their purse winnings to the association and ending the contribution of starter fees that fund medical expenses as well as fees that go toward advocacy efforts. That prompted another legal challenge by the association in state district court.

Commission Chairman Sam Bregman said in a statement Tuesday that it was the horse owners group that was violating the law.