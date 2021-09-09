House Dems begin moving parts of Biden $3.5T domestic plans

“Following the humiliating Afghanistan surrender, now President Biden is leading America on an economic surrender to China, Russia, Europe and the Middle East," said the top Republican on Ways and Means, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas.

In an early manifestation of Democratic unrest, one member of the Ways and Means panel said that for now, she planned to vote against that committee's portion of the bill.

Moderate Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., complained that lawmakers still lacked information on how much it would cost and had not been shown key portions of it dealing with taxes and prescription drug prices. Murphy is co-chair of the House Blue Dog Coalition, whose members include some of Congress' most conservative Democrats.

“I don't know how much we're spending, how much we're raising, how we're spending some of the money and how we're raising any of the money,” Murphy told her colleagues.

Democrats have said they will pay for much of the overall bill by raising taxes on the rich and corporations. They've said no one earning under $400,000 annually would face higher levies.

By Thursday afternoon Neal had not released details of any revenue proposals, including the tax boosts or some tax cuts his party wants to use to help ease people's costs for health care and other needs.