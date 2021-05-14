House GOP elects Trump defender Elise Stefanik to No. 3 post

Republicans booted Cheney out of leadership this week for repeatedly rebuking Trump for encouraging supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and for his lie that his 2020 reelection was stolen from him by fraudulent voting.

She has defiantly said she will continue lambasting Trump, who remains potent within the GOP, and would work to defeat him should he mount a 2024 bid to return to the White House.

Stefanik got an early start lining up votes to succeed Cheney, a decisive factor in leadership races. She’s also backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., plus two of the House’s most influential conservatives: No. 2 House GOP leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Cheney, a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and an ambitious GOP force in her own right, was among 10 House Republicans who voted this year to impeach Trump for inciting the Capitol riot. Since then, she’s battled Trump often and many Republicans ultimately turned against her, arguing that the dispute was a damaging distraction.