House panel advances bill ending costly coal tax credits

A commission review of Virginia tax policy in 2012 also questioned the effectiveness of the credits, saying: “An analysis of the change in coal production and employment over time indicates that the State’s coal tax credits may not have achieved their public policy goal of slowing the decline in coal mining activity and employment."

The version of Hudson's bill that passed out of committee Tuesday was amended from what she initially filed to push the sunset date back by a year and to add language that would convene a workgroup to steer the transition away from the credit and consider other sources of economic development.

Republican committee member Del. Joseph McNamara, who called the first version of the measure “extremely mean and nasty” to southwest Virginia, said that while he had a hard time “arguing the logic" of the amended bill, he opposed it.

“To single out a tax credit that’s impacting quite simply the poorest area of our state seems to me ... to be kicking our friends while they're down,” he said.