House panel rejects drug pricing plan in setback to Biden

Manchin has been an especially outspoken critic of the overall bill. He's called for a “pause” on the legislation, and said Sunday that he could not support $3.5 trillion.

He instead suggested a topline figure in the $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion range. Progressives, who initially demanded a $6 trillion plan, have said cutting the package to Manchin's range would be unacceptable.

The chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Manchin has also told colleagues he opposes a House proposal to offer grants to power companies than provide more electricity from cleaner energy sources and charge fees to companies that don't achieve that.

Asked Wednesday if the administration will have to scale back the plan's climate change provisions, Psaki said those measures are “incredibly important” to Biden.

At the Ways and Means panel, Democrats are proposing that the top income tax rate rise back to 39.6% on individuals earning more than $400,000 — or $450,000 for couples — in addition to a 3% surtax on wealthier Americans with adjusted gross income beyond $5 million a year.

For big business, the proposal would lift the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5% on companies’ annual income over $5 million.