House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

The debt limit is the amount of money Congress allows the Treasury to borrow. It was suspended three times during the Trump administration and has been lifted dozens of times since 1960. Created at the start of World War I so Congress would no longer need to approve each bond issuance, the debt limit has evolved into a political weapon as borrowing has sharply escalated over the past two decades.

McConnell has said he will not sanction further increases and that the Democrats have the ability to go it alone.

“With a Democratic President, a Democratic House, and a Democratic Senate, Democrats have every tool they need to raise the debt limit,” the Kentucky senator tweeted on Wednesday. “It is their sole responsibility. Republicans will not facilitate another reckless, partisan taxing and spending spree.”

President Joe Biden has countered that Republicans are to blame for the rising deficit and that his plans for child care, schooling, health care, infrastructure and adapting to climate change will be fully paid for in the long term.

“Let me remind you, these are the same folks who just four years ago passed the Trump tax cut,” Biden said in Thursday remarks at the White House. “It just ballooned the federal deficit.”