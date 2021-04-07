House votes to override Idaho governor's tax commission veto

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House on Wednesday voted to override Republican Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a bill involving the responsibilities of the chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission and the three other commissioners.

Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated chamber voted 62-7 on Wednesday with Democratic support to override the veto issued last week. An override requires two-thirds of lawmakers in favor. The chamber initially voted 66-1 in February to approve the measure.

The bill now goes to the Senate for a possible override vote. The Senate last month voted 23-9 to approve the measure when it first appeared in that chamber.

The state tax commission is an executive branch agency. The governor appoints the commission’s chairman as well as the commission’s three other commissioner positions. Two commissioners are from each political party. The commission is responsible for informing taxpayers of their obligations. It also enforces Idaho’s laws involving the payment of taxes.

The legislation would require the approval of commissioners when the chairman makes certain administrative decisions. It would also allow commissioners to request that the commission vote on unilateral decisions made by the chairman.