House votes to raise Arizona's low unemployment pay

“If you don’t like this, you sure won’t like what’s coming our way from the other building, as a conservative,” Cook said. “This is common sense, it’s paid for. This is something that helps people and small businesses.”

Employers who currently pay premiums on the first $7,000 of yearly wages would see that increased to $8,000 in January under both proposals.

Fann's plan would give an additional raise to $400 a week once the state's depleted unemployment trust fund is back at normal levels and tax the first $9,000 in wages starting in January 2023.

According to estimates from the Department of Economic Security, average yearly per-employee premiums paid by employers would go from $160 a year to $182 a year. Under Fann's plan, it would then go to $205 a year in 2023

Arizona’s unemployment soared after layoffs triggered by the pandemic in March. The trust fund, which builds up cash during periods of low unemployment, was at $1.1 billion before the pandemic hit a year ago.

This week, it is below $90 million, although Republican Gov. Doug Ducey plans to use $134 million in federal virus relief funds to boost that balance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.