Houston area officials at odds with chamber on voting bills

The partnership, created in 1840, is the Houston region’s largest and most influential chamber of commerce. It has 1,000 member companies, including BP, Halliburton, ExxonMobil and JPMorgan Chase.

Hidalgo and Turner said during a news conference that they would no longer have the chamber host this year’s state of the city and county speeches. The annual events offer a chance for business leaders to mingle with the two officials and raise money for the chamber. Sponsorships for the speeches cost as much as $15,000. The Houston Chronicle first reported about the decision.

“We can’t in good conscience stand at the dais of the partnership when their will to represent their members and their community so easily crumbles in a time of need,” said Hidalgo, the county's top elected official. “We do not feel comfortable elevating them after seeing them shrink from the civil rights fight of our time."

Turner said it was important to hold the speeches with a group “that better reflects the diversity of our city and the values that we hold so dear.”