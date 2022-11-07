 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

How to read your social media feeds on Election Day

  • Updated
  • 0
TWITTER THE FUTURE

The Twitter logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. While amount of chaos is expected after a corporate takeover, as are layoffs and firings, Elon Musk’s murky plans for Twitter — especially its content moderation, misinformation and hate speech policies — are raising alarms about where one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems is headed.

 Michael Dwyer - staff, AP

Voters in the U.S. who go on Twitter, TikTok, Facebook or other platforms to learn about Tuesday's pivotal U.S. midterm elections are likely to encounter rumors, hearsay and misinformation.

There's also a lot of useful information on social media, including authoritative results from election officials, the latest news about candidates and races, and the perspectives of the voters casting ballots.

Here are some tips for navigating social media on Election Day — and in the days or weeks that follow.

MISHAPS WILL HAPPEN. IT DOESN'T MEAN THERE IS FRAUD

Elections are run by humans, and mistakes are unavoidable. Yet, stripped of context, stories of irregularities at polling places and election offices can be used as evidence of widespread fraud.

People are also reading…

And with so much happening on Election Day, election workers, local officials and even the media can have little time to push back on such claims before they go viral.

In Georgia in 2020, a water leak at a site where ballots were being counted was used to spin a far-fetched tale of ballot rigging. In Arizona, the choice of pens given to voters filling out ballots led to similarly preposterous claims.

Neither incident affected the results, yet both continue to show up in misleading posts as evidence of fraud.

“The internet allows people to create their own evidence from scratch, and then spread it to millions of others,” said John Jackson, dean of the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania. “That doesn't mean their evidence means anything, but it does mean that we all have to be better at evaluating what they're saying.”

KNOW YOUR BLIND SPOTS

Misinformation thrives when people are looking for information to explain something they don't understand. That creates a big opportunity for those looking to confuse or mislead voters.

The complicated rules and checks-and-balances governing American elections vary from state to state. They can baffle someone not well versed in election procedures, and that confusion has allowed misinformation to thrive.

Many of the misleading claims spreading ahead of the election focused on issues of voting mechanics: voter registration, mail ballots and vote tallying. Many election officials have tried to educate the public in recent months with social media posts, articles and ads about the system so many people take for granted.

“Anytime people don’t understand something, there’s a vacuum that needs to be filled,” said A.J. Nash, vice president for intelligence at ZeroFox, a cybersecurity firm that has been tracking election misinformation this year. “The question is: What ends up filling that vacuum?”

CHECK YOUR SOURCES

If you’re looking for election results, go to local and state election websites and trusted local and national news outlets.

If you see someone posting about problems at a polling place, for instance, check the social media feed or website of the local election office.

Avoid getting all your information about the election from social media. Rules about content moderation vary widely from platform to platform, and enforcement can be spotty. Even the owners of the platforms themselves are not immune from spreading misinformation, as Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk has done.

A well-rounded media diet heavy on authoritative, trustworthy sources can help people avoid falling for, or spreading, misinformation, according to Bhaskar Chakravorti, who studies technological change and society and is the dean of global business at the Fletcher School at Tufts University.

“Do you consult original sources, or do you just get your news from social media?” Chakravorti said. “If you are only using sources from social media, you are going to be more vulnerable to misinformation.”

PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR EMOTIONS

The most viral misleading claims often rely on tricks to persuade a person to believe something that isn't true.

Emotionally charged language is one of the most effective: Be suspicious of any claim that seems designed to provoke a strong emotional response like fear or anger. These strong feelings can cause a person to repost a false claim before they've had a chance to think it over.

Second-guess any claim that doesn't provide its sources or makes one-sided assertions. Be equally suspicious of exaggerated claims, misleading comparisons and claims that single out groups of people by race or background.

If something seems too good — or too horrifying — to be true, check it out. Someone may be trying to fool you, said Rebecca Rayburn-Reeves, a senior behavioral researcher at Duke University’s Center for Advanced Hindsight, which develops ways to make people more resilient to misinformation.

“It’s all about using your critical thinking,” Rayburn-Reeves said. “Be open-minded, but also skeptical. I say: Be an amiable skeptic.”

BE PATIENT! IT TAKES TIME FOR RESULTS TO BE COUNTED

The U.S. has a long history of elections that took days, weeks or even months to settle. Recent increases in the use of mail ballots have only increased the certainty that some races won't be decided Tuesday night.

Election officials in several states have already announced that they expect some results to take longer. In key battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona, election officials cannot begin counting mail ballots until Election Day, guaranteeing delays.

Yet the idea that voting delays equal fraud continues to reverberate online, and is likely to continue spreading long after Election Day thanks to candidates and politicians who have amplified the claim, according to Larry Norden, senior director of the elections and government program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

“It leaves room for doubt, and people will take advantage of that,” Norden told the AP. “It's part of a deliberate effort to undermine confidence in elections.”

Follow the AP’s coverage of misinformation at https://apnews.com/hub/misinformation. Follow the AP for full coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics. And check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

At least 11 Russian soldiers have been killed in a shooting incident that underlines the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hasty mobilization. Saturday's shooting at a firing range in Russia's western Belgorod region came just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in southern Ukraine illegally annexed by Moscow. As fighting raged, a missile strike also seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine’s capital region. Following mounting setbacks, the Russian military has worked to cut off power and water in far-flung populated areas while also fending off Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied or partially occupied areas.

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson. That's in a region where Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law, after illegally annexing it. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the region as Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure. Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as he faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilization and increasing domestic and international criticism and sanctions. Ukrainian forces mounted 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in Kherson.

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

President Joe Biden says he is feeling “really good” about Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. Biden says he is “not buying the notion” that Democrats are in trouble. He spoke at a political reception in a hotel for U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten. The president ticked off his administration’s signature legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, efforts he said were achieved in collaboration with Underwood and Casten.

Germany's Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China

Germany's Scholz makes difficult visit to assertive China

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is making his first visit to China as German leader this week, a diplomatically delicate trip while Germany and the European Union work on their strategy toward an increasingly assertive and authoritarian Beijing. Scholz’s messages will face close scrutiny. While his nearly year-old government has signaled a departure from predecessor Angela Merkel’s firmly trade-first approach, he is taking a business delegation and his trip follows domestic discord over a Chinese shipping company’s investment in a German container terminal. The leader of Europe’s biggest economy is to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during Friday’s one-day visit.

UK orders Glencore to pay millions over African oil bribes

UK orders Glencore to pay millions over African oil bribes

A British court has ordered commodities company Glencore to pay more than 280 million pounds for using bribes to bolster its oil profits in five African countries. The sentence Thursday comes months after Glencore said it had reached deals with authorities in the U.S., Britain and Brazil to resolve corruption allegations. Glencore pleaded guilty in June to seven counts of bribery after an investigation launched by the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office in 2019 found the Anglo-Swiss company paid bribes worth a combined $29 million to gain access to oil in Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and South Sudan. The Anglo-Swiss company says it cooperated with the British investigation, engaged in corporate reform and acknowledges the “inexcusable" conduct has no place at Glencore.

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

French far-right party elects new leader to replace Le Pen

An ambitious 27-year-old has been elected to replace Marine Le Pen as president of France's main far-right party National Rally. Jordan Bardella's election was announced at a party congress Saturday. He is an outspoken member of the European Parliament. His anti-immigration party is seeking to capitalize on a breakthrough showing in France's legislative election this year. It’s also facing broad public anger over a racist comment this week in parliament that cast doubt on efforts to soften the party’s image. Le Pen is still expected to wield significant power in the party's leadership. But now she can concentrate on leading the National Rally party's 89 lawmakers in France's National Assembly.

UK police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker

U.K. counterterrorism police say a man who fire-bombed an immigration processing center in southern England last week was motivated by right-wing ideology. Andrew Leak is believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site in the port city of Dover on Oct. 30. The flames were quickly extinguished but two people were injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. Counter Terrorism Policing South East said in a statement Saturday that investigators have spoken to a number of witnesses and recovered evidence including “digital media devices” that suggest Leak was motivated by extreme right-wing ideology.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

In Georgia, two candidates are still trying to convince undecided voters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News