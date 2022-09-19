 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho and Taiwan sign two-year wheat trade agreement

  • Updated
  • 0
Taiwan Idaho Wheat Deal

From left, Taiwan Flour Mills Association Chairman Tony Yi-Chuen Shu, Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Clark Hamilton, Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Director General Daniel K.C. Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle display signed copies of the two-year wheat trade agreement at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Officials say Monday's agreement solidifies the commitment that allows Idaho to benefit economically and gives Taiwan a dependable supplier.

 Keith Ridler - staff, AP

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday signed a two-year agreement supporting Idaho wheat sales to Taiwan in a deal that officials say gives wheat producers a reliable buyer and Taiwan a dependable supplier.

The Republican governor participated in the ceremonial signing with officials from Taiwan, the Idaho wheat industry and Taiwan Flour Mills Association.

Wheat is one of Idaho’s top crops, and about half is exported to other countries. Taiwan is one of the state’s top buyers, with trade dating back to the 1970s. Officials said that Monday’s agreement solidifies that commitment.

“They have been a very, very loyal customer, Taiwan has, for a long time,” Little said at the signing in the governor's ceremonial office at the Statehouse, noting Taiwan is the second-largest market for everything exported out of Idaho. “Our farmers in Idaho, a lot of them have made significant investments in their farms predicated on that consistent good market that we have."

People are also reading…

Canada is the top importer of Idaho products.

The Taiwanese delegation is also visiting Kansas, Oregon and Washington, D.C., as part of a goodwill mission to demonstrate Taiwan's continued willingness to buy U.S. wheat. Overall, Taiwan is looking to buy 66.1 million bushels from the U.S., worth about $576 million, about 80% of its total wheat imports. Officials said Idaho is expected to supply about 5% of the U.S. portion to Taiwan.

Specifically, Little and Director General Daniel K.C. Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle served as witness signers to the agreement that was also signed by Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Clark Hamilton and Taiwan Flour Mills Association Chairman Tony Yi-Chuen Shu.

There's “a special connection between Taiwan and Idaho whether it is agriculture, commercial or political exchanges that improves significantly the common endeavors contributed by the government and people on both sides,” Chen said.

The wheat deal comes at a time of uncertainty in the global wheat market with Russia's attack on Ukraine, a significant wheat exporter.

Shu said Taiwan imports 99.9% of its wheat but doesn't buy from Ukraine. He said the logistics of buying wheat during a time of uncertainty meant Taiwan appreciated the “U.S. being a trustworthy partner.”

Hamilton, the Idaho Wheat Commission chairman, said he looked forward to continuing the relationship with Taiwan.

“The Wheat Commission and the farmers in Idaho are committed to maintaining this relationship,” he said.

Besides wheat, Idaho is also connected to Taiwan through Boise-based memory chipmaker Micron Technology, one of Taiwan’s largest foreign employers.

“We have a very fruitful relationship with them,” Little said at the signing. “Our countries are bound by a common thread of economic freedom (and) entrepreneurial growth.”

Chen said Little is expected to travel to Taiwan in the near future, possibly this year, to help strengthen the trading partnership. Little's office did not comment on Chen's remarks. Former Idaho Republican Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter traveled to Taiwan in 2018, meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

If Little were to make the trip, it would be the latest in a series of visits by U.S. political leaders that have stirred the ire of China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and condemns all official contacts between Taipei and foreign governments that recognize Beijing.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in July, making her the highest-ranking American official to visit in 25 years, prompting China to launch missiles over the island and send ships and planes across the midline of the Taiwan Strait.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana both traveled to Taiwan in August and met with Tsai.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Twitter’s former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll — and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well. These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company. Zatko, who was fired earlier this year, said Twitter's leadership is "misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors."

3 Iranian citizens charged in broad hacking campaign in US

The Justice Department says three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with ransomware attacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a Pennsylvania domestic violence shelter. The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of victims in the U.S. and elsewhere, stealing data from their networks and demanding ransom payments to unlock and return the stolen information. The case was filed in federal court in New Jersey, where a municipality in Union County was hacked last year. The accused hackers are thought to be in Iran and have not been arrested, but a Justice Department official said Wednesday the charges make it “functionally impossible” for them to leave the country.

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

A plan to dismantle a 1-mile-long depressed freeway that was built in Detroit by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago is a big winner of federal money. The $104.6 million for the Interstate 375 project is the first Biden administration grant being awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The grant is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants being handed out Thursday to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Advocates say the money is a key first step that will inspire dozens of citizen-led efforts underway in other cities to dismantle highways.

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Donald Trump is increasingly embracing and endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to the movement rises. Using his Truth Social platform, Trump this week reposted an image of himself overlaid with the words “the Storm is Coming." In QAnon lore, the storm refers to Trump's final victory, when his opponents supposedly will be tried and possibly executed. It's among dozens of recent Q-related posts from the Republican former president, who also ended a rally with a QAnon song. Experts who study QAnon say Trump may be trying to rally his most stalwart supporters as investigations into his conduct escalate.

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal Thursday. It emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. The deal includes a 24% pay raise and relaxes strict railroad attendance policies. It will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks. That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, who spoke Friday. The site near Izium was recently recaptured from Russian forces. It appears to be one of the largest of its kind discovered in Ukraine. Zelenskyy rushed out a video statement just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery.

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

The far-right forces that former Sen. John McCain successfully marginalized within the Arizona Republican Party are back and in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. This summer's primary elections made clear that Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump, backing a slate of far-right candidates aligned with the former president. After she won the Republican primary for governor in early August, former television news anchor Kari Lake said GOP voters “drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine.” Mainstream conservatives have been sidelined and even censured by the party.

Ukrainian president: Mass grave found near recaptured city

Ukrainian president: Mass grave found near recaptured city

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the discovery late Thursday in his nightly address to the nation. The grave was found close to Izium in the Kharkiv region. Associated Press journalists saw the site in a forest. Amid the trees were hundreds of graves with simple wooden crosses, most of them marked only with numbers. A larger grave bore a marker saying it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers. Investigators with metal detectors were scanning the site for hidden explosives. Zelenskyy said more information would be made public Friday.

DOJ to use ‘carrot and stick’ approach on corporate crime

A top Justice Department official has announced new incentives for companies that cooperate with corporate criminal investigations and a $250 million Congressional budget request to expand its work. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Thursday there has been a decline in the number of corporate criminal prosecutions over the last decade. To help address that, she is directing every division that prosecutes corporate crime to develop programs that incentivize companies to report misconduct.  In some cases, no one will have to plead guilty to criminal charges if the violation was self-reported and the company fixed it. Companies will also be required to come forward more quickly with evidence of suspected misdeeds to get leniency.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News