 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Idaho announces $119 million opioid crisis settlement

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials on Friday announced a $119 million settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors over their role in the opioid addiction crisis.

Republican Gov. Brad Little and Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said it’s the second-largest consumer settlement in state history, trailing only the 1998 national tobacco settlement of $712 million.

An Ada County judge on Wednesday approved the settlement that Little and Wasden had agreed to in August. The state’s participation made it eligible for a minimum of $64 million. It also opened the way for local government entities to take part, and all those eligible did so by the end of December, boosting the amount to $119 million.

The money will address damage wrought by opioids, which the federal government declared a public health emergency in 2017. Johnson & Johnson and the three distributors finalized a national $26 billion settlement in February.

“Idaho has made significant strides in recent years in combatting the opioid crisis, and the culmination of our legal action against opioid manufacturers – led by Attorney General Wasden and his team – now offers additional resources,” Little said in a statement. “Altogether, our investments and activities will turn the tide on the opioid crisis."

People are also reading…

Wasden is continuing legal action against other opioid makers as well as the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma.

“This settlement holds some of those most responsible for the opioid crisis accountable and provides significant funding for treatment, recovery and prevention in Idaho,” Wasden said. “These funds will be a huge asset to our state as it continues its recovery from the opioid crisis."

By signing onto the national settlement, government entities agree to forego lawsuits of their own against Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

For Idaho, the Johnson & Johnson payment of about $21 million would be spread over nine years. The roughly $98 million payment from the drug distributors would be spread over 18 years.

According to the agreement, 40% of the money would go to participating counties and cities, with another 20% going to regional public health districts.

The remaining 40% would go to the state-directed opioid settlement fund, created by lawmakers last year and signed into law by Little. The Idaho Legislature would appropriate money from the fund based on recommendations by the Idaho Behavioral Health Council, which is part of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The settlement agreements, besides the payments, include increased accountability and oversight for the drug companies, changes in how prescriptions are distributed and sold, independent monitoring, a national database to help stop deliveries of opioids to pharmacies where misuse is occurring, and a ban on Johnson & Johnson from selling or promoting opioids.

In the 1998, $206 billon national tobacco settlement, Idaho's portion was $712 million over the first 25 years of the settlement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

Missouri ballot measures on marijuana, ranked voting advance

Campaigns to legalize recreational marijuana use and allow ranked-choice voting in Missouri both submitted signatures ahead of Sunday's deadline to get the measures on ballots. One proposed amendment would allow adults age 21 and older to buy and grow weed for personal use. It would automatically clear criminal records for people who have been convicted of nonviolent marijuana-related offenses. The other measure would require a single primary ballot with both Republican and Democratic candidates. The top four vote-getters would advance to the general election. Both groups submitted more than 300,000 signatures. They were required to submit about 170,000 signatures from six of the state's eight congressional districts.

Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. Several people were injured in the attack on Kyiv, including one who lost a leg and others who were trapped in the rubble when two buildings were hit. A spokesperson said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team were safe. The attack is the boldest the capital city has seen since Russian forces retreated weeks ago. Elsewhere, Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Blocked Senate bill would make Roe v. Wade law, expand it

Abortion legislation that was rejected in a Senate test vote Wednesday would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats moved quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting the court is poised to overturn the case was leaked last week. But they were unable to overcome a GOP filibuster of the bill, falling well short of the 60 votes needed in Wednesday’s 51-49 vote against moving the legislation forward. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

Ukrainian and British officials say Russia suffered heavy losses when Ukrainian forces destroyed the pontoon bridge enemy troops were using to try to cross a river. That's another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry. Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s east is making faltering progress. Ukraine’s airborne forces command has released images of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over a river and several destroyed or damaged military vehicles. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.” Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group. Ukrainian authorities  opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday. 

More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

Dozens of Ukrainians are feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in eastern Ukraine. The governor of Luhansk province said Sunday that 30 people were rescued from the rubble of the school in the village of Bilohorivka but the rest probably didn't survive. Elsewhere, more explosions rocked the Black Sea port of Odesa. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers making a last stand at a steel mill in the besieged city of Mariupol said they wouldn't surrender following the evacuation of civilians from the sprawling site. As the largest European conflict since World War II churned on, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. first lady Jill Biden made surprise visits to Ukraine. 

Republican congressional candidate fined for gun at airport

Details are emerging about a Wisconsin congressional candidate who was found with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at an Iowa airport last year. Republican Derrick Van Orden, who is seeking the seat being vacated by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, Van Orden was cited in August for having a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun in his bag at the security screening checkpoint at the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, airport. Van Orden entered a guilty plea in December. A magistrate ordered him to pay $360 and show he had taken a firearms safety course. The Journal Sentinel reports that he was also fined an undisclosed amount by the Transportation Security Administration. Van Orden's campaign says he brought the gun to the airport checkpoint by mistake.

Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery

Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery

Protesters have thrown red paint on the Russian ambassador to Poland as he arrived at a cemetery in Warsaw to pay respects to Red Army soldiers who died during World War II. Ambassador Sergey Andreev arrived at the Soviet military cemetery on Monday to lay flowers. A group of activists opposed to Russia’s war in Ukraine were waiting for him. Video footage shows red paint being thrown from behind Andreev before a protester standing beside him throws a big blob of it in his face. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced the attack, while Poland's foreign minister described the incident as “highly deplorable.”

Justices hold 1st meeting since leak of draft Roe opinion

Justices hold 1st meeting since leak of draft Roe opinion

The Supreme Court’s nine justices met in private for the first time since the leak of a draft opinion that would overrule Roe v. Wade and sharply curtail abortion rights in roughly half the states. The court offered no word on what was discussed in Thursday's gathering in the justices’ private, wood-paneled conference room, other than to indicate at least one decision will be announced Monday. By custom, no one aside from the justices attended. The abortion case is among 37 unresolved cases that were argued in the fall, winter and spring. The justices typically issue all their decisions by early summer. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers reveal 1st photo of black hole at the center of the Milky Way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News