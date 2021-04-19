 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho Gov. signs bill allowing growing, transport of hemp
0 comments
AP

Idaho Gov. signs bill allowing growing, transport of hemp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a bill legalizing the production and transportation of hemp with up to 0.3% of THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.

The Republican governor signed the bill Friday, making Idaho the last state to do so. However, the new law does not allow selling to Idaho consumers hemp products containing any amount of THC.

Hemp products with low amounts of THC are not considered intoxicating.

Backers say the state’s climate is ideal for growing hemp, and farmers could sell hemp seeds and a hemp-derived extract called cannabidiol, or CBD, which is seen by many as a health aid.

Opponents said legalizing the sale of hemp products to consumers containing up to 0.3% of THC could make it more difficult to enforce the state’s marijuana laws.

Backers of legalizing such sales say Idaho residents are buying those products already by driving to nearby states, but risking prosecution in the process.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Construction startups build homes with 3D printers

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Senators to Biden: Waive vaccine intellectual property rules
National Politics

Senators to Biden: Waive vaccine intellectual property rules

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten liberal senators are urging President Joe Biden to back India and South Africa’s appeal to the World Trade Organization to temporarily relax intellectual property rules so coronavirus vaccines can be manufactured by nations that are struggling to inoculate their populations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News